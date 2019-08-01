SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.29. 1,197,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $218.96. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

