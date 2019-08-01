SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

MORT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10.

