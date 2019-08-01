SG Capital Management LLC Buys 45,811 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems makes up about 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of OSI Systems worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 457.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.07. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $2,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,636,532.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.