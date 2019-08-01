SG Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,593 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Harsco worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $145,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $216,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 1,886,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,768. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

