SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 433,536 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,536 shares during the quarter. Universal Forest Products accounts for 3.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $24,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 14.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,067,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 136,112 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 395,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,766. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $240,703.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,257,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael F. Mordell sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $231,417.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $133,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,994 shares of company stock worth $2,181,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

