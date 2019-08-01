SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,732 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 65,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,951.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,315 shares in the company, valued at $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,524. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $473.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

