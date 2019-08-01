Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Sells $3,712,000.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SHAK stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Shake Shack from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

