Shard (SHARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Shard has a market capitalization of $516,138.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,490,114 coins and its circulating supply is 19,241,156 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.