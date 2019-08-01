Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $23.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,429. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 140.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.