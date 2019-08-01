Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 590 ($7.71).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In other news, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball acquired 96,477 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). Also, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 9,488 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £50,001.76 ($65,336.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $71,179,867.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

