Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 7.0%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 60.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, insider Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.