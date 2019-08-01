Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sierra Wireless updated its FY19 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

SWIR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 614,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 299.25 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,451,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 677,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 681,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.