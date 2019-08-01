Signal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the US dollar. Signal Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.05794612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000965 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Signal Token

Signal Token (SIG) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Signal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

