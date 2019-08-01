Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) traded down 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 140,235 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 157,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

