Silverway (SLV) Price Down 54.5% Over Last 7 Days

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Silverway has a market capitalization of $163.61 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005417 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,037.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.03219043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01158252 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,833,334 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

