Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Posts Earnings Results

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 1,452,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. Skyline has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

In other Skyline news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 5,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $117,344.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,939.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,229.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,832,887.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Skyline by 2,307.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,625 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline during the second quarter valued at about $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 852,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the first quarter valued at about $11,316,000.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

