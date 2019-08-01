SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 241,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,867. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 11,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $668,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 30,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,818,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,783.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,634 shares of company stock worth $7,752,183. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.