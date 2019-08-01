Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $862,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,053. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 570,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

