SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.53. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $157.03 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

