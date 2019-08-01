SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMBK. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Monique Berke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

