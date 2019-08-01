SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Hits $168,637.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SmartMesh has a market cap of $8.27 million and $168,637.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.74 or 0.05731529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045623 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

