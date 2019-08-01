Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKG. Numis Securities lowered their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,415 ($31.56) to GBX 2,475 ($32.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

LON:SKG opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,495.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,306 ($43.20). The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.