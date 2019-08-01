Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.71

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 446172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.88.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 2.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

