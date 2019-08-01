Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

7/31/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/26/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect the solar business to continue to grow at a high teens low twenties rate for the foreseeable future. Company is expanding into the Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) which is used by data centers and hospitals, Lithium-ion battery manufacturing for energy storage and electric vehicle power trains. While non-solar revenue is currently small, 7% of revenue, we believe the Company is making big bets to diversify beyond its core solar market. Over time we expect SEDG to have a significant presence in a low carbon economy.””

6/17/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

SEDG stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 733,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Get Solaredge Technologies Inc alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $232,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.