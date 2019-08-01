SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYFY remained flat at $$23.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

