Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 78,176 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,124. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.