Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 306,185 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 8.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of Ares Capital worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $358,269. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

ARCC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

