Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ET traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,859. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

