Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,792,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3,965.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 306,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

