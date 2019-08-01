Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Aecom stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,923. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

