South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

South State stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on South State to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $40,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of South State by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

