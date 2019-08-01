Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,268 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,018,000 after buying an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,507,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $285,912,000 after purchasing an additional 204,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

