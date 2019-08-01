Sparkpoint Reaches Market Cap of $165,042.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $165,042.00 and $135,745.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00282110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.01428428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint's total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,089,719 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

