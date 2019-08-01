SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SpartanNash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.