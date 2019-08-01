SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

