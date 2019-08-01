SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Toews Corp ADV’s Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1,115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 35.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 2.98% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $274,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 605,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,170. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

