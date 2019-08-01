SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

