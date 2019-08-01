SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,045,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 685,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 341,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,209. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

