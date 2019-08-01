SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.84, 144 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

