Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys Shares of 4,500 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 269,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

