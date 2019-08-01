Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after buying an additional 310,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,461,000 after buying an additional 458,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,576,000 after buying an additional 160,995 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

WMT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.