Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,675,000 after purchasing an additional 410,471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.73. 65,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

