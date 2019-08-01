Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 153,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,497. The firm has a market cap of $846.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.61. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,413.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $193,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,821.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,517 shares of company stock valued at $830,393 in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

