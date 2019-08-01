Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $6.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $17.40 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,410.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 million to $25.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $10.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 24,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

