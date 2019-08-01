Spinnaker Trust Sells 876 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,564,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,892,000 after acquiring an additional 243,578 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. 328,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

