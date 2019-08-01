Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.592 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Spire has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of SR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. Spire has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

