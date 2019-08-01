Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Spire has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

