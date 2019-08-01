Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

In other news, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 668,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,247.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

