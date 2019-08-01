Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of STXB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,174. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.23.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.