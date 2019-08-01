Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 159.9%.

NYSE SRLP opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRLP. Raymond James lowered Sprague Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

